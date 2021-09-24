Detained Catalan leader sought by Spain awaits fate in Italy

ROME (AP) — A former Catalan leader sought by Spain for a failed 2017 secession bid is expected to appear at an extradition hearing Friday after being detained in Sardinia, an Italian island with strong Catalan cultural roots and its own independence movement.

Italian police on Thursday night transferred Carles Puigdemont to a jail in Sassari, a Sardinian city near Alghero, where he had been detained upon arrival at the airport there. Alghero is hosting a traditional Catalan folklore festival that he was expected to attend.

His Spanish lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, said Thursday night that his client was being detained in Italy under a 2019 European arrest warrant, even though it has been suspended.

Earlier in the week, Sardinian media reported that Puigdemont had been invited to a closed-door gathering elsewhere on the island of sympathizers of a Sardinian independence movement. Sardinian separatist supporters holding flags and banners gathered outside the courthouse Friday to show solidarity as they waited for Puigdemont's arrival at the tribunal.

Puigdemont’s Italian lawyer told reporters outside the courthouse that the start time of the hearing would be established after he and the judge have more time to review paperwork, indicating it might even be held over until Saturday.