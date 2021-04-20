DiCaprio, Fonda urge US not to sign climate deal with Brazil

The press office of Vice President Hamilton Mourão confirmed on Tuesday that deforestation in March had decimated over 360 square kilometers (138 square miles) of forest, up 12% compared to March 2020, and the highest in at least five years.

Since Biden’s inauguration, his administration has made gestures seeking to convey it could be an trusted environmental partner.

Brazil is seeking $1 billion in foreign funding to support efforts to reduce deforestation by 30% to 40% in one year, environment minister Ricardo Salles recently said. While Brazil says it needs funding in order to show any improvements in the Amazon, critics have urged Biden not to give any money without results.

Bolsonaro wrote a letter to Biden earlier this month in which he said support from the U.S. government and private sector would be welcome, but without establishing a dollar-figure amount.

On April 16, Biden’s special climate envoy, John Kerry, said on Twitter that he was looking forward “to immediate actions and engagement with indigenous populations and civil society so this announcement can deliver tangible results.”