Divers sift debris, seabed mud for Indonesia plane devices

Anguished family members have been providing samples for DNA tests and police say results are expected within 4-8 days.

National Police spokesman Rusdi Hartono said about 53 samples for DNA testing have been collected but more are still needed, especially from parents and children of victims.

The information contained in the black boxes will be key to learning what downed Flight 182. The devices detached from the tail of the aircraft when it crashed, and the search for them is concentrated between Lancang and Laki islands in the Thousand Island chain just north of Jakarta.

When found, the devices will be handed to the National Transportation Safety Committee, or NTSC, overseeing the crash investigation.

Indonesia’s NTSC said Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau will help in searching for the black boxes and the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board will join in investigating the crash.

The NTSC chairman, Soerjanto Tjahjono, ruled out a possible midair breakup after seeing the condition of the wreckage found by searchers. He said the jet was intact until it struck the water, concentrating the debris field, rather than spreading it out over a large area as would be seen with a midair event.