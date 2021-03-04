'Do not stay at home': Tsunami warning for parts of New Zealand after 8.1-magnitude earthquake

New Zealand is on alert after three powerful earthquakes triggered a tsunami threat across the Pacific. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has more.

New Zealand's emergency agency has told residents in some areas to head for higher ground after a powerful earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region early Friday, sparking fears of a tsunami.

The 8.1-magnitude quake was the third to strike the area on Friday morning local time, according to the New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency.

People near the coast must "move immediately to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible. Do not stay at home," the New Zealand agency states on its website.

The Kermadec Islands are 500--620 miles northeast of New Zealand's North Island. The East Coast of the North Island from the Bay of Islands to Whangarei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay including Whakatane and Opotiki and Great Barrier Island are all included in the Pacific nation's tsunami warning.

"The earthquake may not have been felt in some of these areas, but evacuation should be immediate as a damaging tsunami is possible," the agency statement reads.