 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Draghi credits vaccines for Italy's economic recovery
0 Comments
AP

Draghi credits vaccines for Italy's economic recovery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s vaccination campaign is a key factor behind its economic recovery from the pandemic, Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday after signing a document that forecast a higher-than-expected 6% growth this year.

Draghi called vaccinations “an ingredient that favored this recovery of the Italian economy."

“The fact that you can work with tranquility at a business, that you can travel around, that children and students have returned to school ... this according to me is the fundamental ingredient for growth, which we must protect,’’ he said.

Italy has vaccinated 78.4% of its eligible population who are 12 years old and over. Beginning on Oct. 15, health passes will be required for people to access all workplaces. The pass shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or proof of recent recovery from the virus and it's needed for indoor leisure activities like theaters, museums and dining, as well as for long-distance domestic travel.

Italian budget figures initially projected 4.5% growth, after a contraction of 9% in 2020 when Italy's economy was devastated by draconian lockdowns to contain the pandemic.

The Italian government boosted the 2021 forecast to 6% thanks to strong exports, the impact of government measures to support the economy, improved consumer and business trust and a strong reduction in new virus cases, Economy Minister Daniele Franco told reporters.

The growth trend appears set to continue, with 4.2% increase in GDP expected in 2022.

“There is trust in Italy, among Italians and from the rest of the world toward Italy. That is the other important news,’’ Draghi said. Any new measures taken by the government must “contribute to a growth that is equitable and sustainable and durable,” he said.

Public debt is projected to drop to 153.5% of GDP this year, from 155.6% last year, which Draghi said was the “first quantitative confirmation” of what central bankers have long contended: that growth is the principal way to attack high public debt.

Draghi called “offensive” repeated questions about whether he would consider replacing Sergio Mattarella as Italian president when Mattarella’s term expires next year.

“It is parliament who decides the life, horizons and effectiveness of this government,’’ he said. “This government was created to respond to problems specific to a period, and it is doing its job."

He also made clear that the government, with a legislative mandate into 2023, would not hang on to power beyond its usefulness.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe's controversial vaccine strategy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Rowdy celebrations erupt in Norway as COVID restrictions end
World

Rowdy celebrations erupt in Norway as COVID restrictions end

  • Updated

HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Norway on Sunday reported dozens of disturbances and violent clashes including mass brawls in the Nordic country’s big cities after streets, bars, restaurants and nightclubs were filled with people celebrating the end of COVID-19 restrictions that lasted for more than a year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News