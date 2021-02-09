Draghi nets wide support to lead Italian government, for now

Berlusconi, in remarks to reporters after his talks with Draghi, appeared to link his party's backing to the duration of the pandemic.

A Draghi government would be one "founded on the unity of the country and of the political forces without any preclusion,'' said Berlusconi, a media mogul who served as Italy's premier three times.

He described the odd assemblage of rivals from opposing ends of the political spectrum that were offering Draghi support as "the response to a grave emergency, and it will last for the time necessary to overcome this dramatic health, social and economic crisis.''

How many of the positions in the Cabinet Draghi is assembling will be filled by technocrats and how many by politicians remains to be seen. Whatever its makeup, the next government faces obligatory votes of confidence in both chambers of Parliament.

Eager to have influence when the European Union is expected to start dispensing more than 200 billion euros ($240 billion) in pandemic recovery funds to Italy, right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini rebranded his long-held euroskeptic stance as practical concern for the nation's future.