Dubai halts live entertainment amid surge in virus cases

But on Thursday, Dubai's tourism department announced it had “observed, through field inspection, an increase in the number of violations during entertainment activities.”

Although bars and restaurants would remain open for the time being, Dubai’s media office said it would pause the issuance of new entertainment permits to venues effective immediately to ensure “public health and safety.” The office said it issued more than 200 violations for “non-compliance” with COVID-19 guidelines and shuttered 20 establishments over the last few weeks.

In a circular sent to business partners, Dubai's tourism department said the ban only applies to live bands at restaurants, bars and beach clubs and that private events and wedding parties, currently capped at 200 people, could continue as normal. The statement said that failure to comply with health measures would result in “serious actions,” without elaborating. It gave no time frame for the resumption of entertainment activities.

The pandemic shows no signs of abating. The UAE on Thursday shattered its infection record for the 10th consecutive day, with 3,529 cases reported. The country does not release location data for infections, making it difficult to determine where in the federation of seven sheikhdoms has been hardest hit by the virus.