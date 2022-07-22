Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share photo of Prince George on eve of his 9th birthday

William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have shared a photo of their son
Prince George on the eve of his ninth birthday.
The photo shows the young prince smiling on holiday and was taken by his mother, according to a statement from Kensington Palace on Thursday.
The Duchess of Cambridge has shown herself to be an avid photographer over the years, regularly taking photographs of her young family celebrating important milestones.
This undated handout photo provided by Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 21 shows Britain's Prince George.
Duchess of Cambridge/AP
Earlier this year, Kate and William shared a photo of their youngest son Prince Louis laughing on a beach in Norfolk taken by Kate, to celebrate Louis's fourth birthday on April 23.
Prince George is third in line to the British throne behind his father, William, and grandfather, Charles.
FILE - This is a Tuesday July 23, 2013 file photo of Britain's Prince William, right, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holding their son, Prince George, Tuesday July 23, 2013, as they pose for the media outside St. Mary's Hospital's exclusive Lindo Wing in London where the Duchess gave birth on Monday July 22. Prince George turns 1 on Tuesday. While he may be too young to appreciate it, the milestone is causing a nationwide frenzy. Editorial writers call him a symbol of hope, newspaper headlines hail him as "Gorgeous George" and one published a 24-page glossy magazine chronicling his first 12 months. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's Prince William carries Prince George of Cambridge toward the car, Tuesday July 23, 2013, as they depart St. Mary's Hospital exclusive Lindo Wing in London where the Duchess gave birth on Monday July 22. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Britain's Prince William, Kate Duchess of Cambridge with their son Prince George arrive at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in London, for the christening of the three month-old Prince George, Wednesday Oct. 23, 2013. The 3-month-old future monarch, Prince George will be christened Wednesday with water from the River Jordan at a rare four-generation gathering of the royal family in London. (AP Photo/John Stillwell/Pool)
John Stillwell
Britain's Prince George is held by his father Prince William as they arrive at Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in London, for the christening of the three month-old Prince Wednesday Oct. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/John Stillwell/Pool)
John Stillwell
Britain's Prince William, holds his son Prince George as they arrive at Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in London, for the christening of the three month-old Prince Wednesday Oct. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/John Stillwell/Pool)
John Stillwell
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 9, 2014 file photo, Britain's Prince George, right, plays during a visit to Plunket nurse and parents group at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. Prince William and his wife Kate are threatening to take legal action against a photographer they say has been monitoring their toddler son Prince George. The palace said Thursday, Oct. 2, 2014 the couple had "taken legal steps to ask that an individual ceases harassing and following both Prince George and his nanny as they go about their ordinary daily lives." In a statement, the palace said the unnamed photographer was suspected of "placing Prince George under surveillance." William and Kate, who are expecting their second child, want to spare their children intense press coverage. (AP Photo/Marty Melville, Pool, file)
Marty Melville
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George arrive for their visit to New Zealand at the International Airport, in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, April 7, 2014. (AP Photo/SNPA, David Rowland) NEW ZEALAND OUT
David Rowland
Britain's Prince William, center, his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George are greeted by Australian Governor General Peter Cosgrove as they arrive in Sydney, Australia Wednesday, April 16, 2014. The royal family kicked off their tour of Australia. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)
Rob Griffith
His Royal Highnesses Prince William holds his son Prince George after he and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, April 16, 2014. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George.(AP Photo/Rob Griffith)
Rob Griffith
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George as they say goodbye before they board their flight in Canberra, Australia, Friday, April 25, 2014. The Duke and Duchess concluded their three week state visit by attending the Anzac Day dawn service and parade, laying a wreath and planting a Lone Pine tree before departing for London with son Prince George.(AP Photo/Rob Griffith)
Rob Griffith
FILE - This is a Friday, April 25, 2014 file photo of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, as she holds Prince George as they say goodbye before they board their flight in Canberra, Australia, Friday, April 25, 2014. Prince George turns 1 on Tuesday. While he may be too young to appreciate it, the milestone is causing a nationwide frenzy. Editorial writers call him a symbol of hope, newspaper headlines hail him as "Gorgeous George" and one published a 24-page glossy magazine chronicling his first 12 months. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)
Rob Griffith
Britain's Prince George plays during a visit to Plunket nurse and parents group at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, April 9, 2014. Plunket is a national not-for-profit organization that provides care for children and families in New Zealand. Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and their son, Prince George, are on a three-week tour of New Zealand and Australia. (AP Photo/Marty Melville, Pool)
Marty Melville
Britain's Prince William, center, his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, and their son Prince George are presented with flowers by Joscelyn Sweeney upon arrival at Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, April 16, 2014. The royal family kicked off their tour of Australia. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)
Rob Griffith
Britain's Prince William holds his son Prince George during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo, Australia Sunday, April 20, 2014. (AP Photo/David Gray, Pool)
David Gray
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband Prince William watch as their son Prince George looks at an Australian animal called a Bilby, which has been named after the young prince, during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo, Australia Sunday, April 20, 2014. (AP Photo/David Gray, Pool)
David Gray
FILE - This photo taken Wednesday, July 2, 2014, and released Monday, July 21, 2014, to mark Prince George's first birthday, shows Britain's Prince William and Kate Duchess of Cambridge and the Prince during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum, London. The Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Prince William, is expecting her second child and was being treated for severe morning sickness, royal officials said Monday, Sept. 8, 2014. (AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool)
John Stillwell
This photo taken Wednesday, July 2, 2014, and released Monday, July 21, 2014, to mark Prince George's first birthday, shows Britain's Prince William and Kate Duchess of Cambridge and the Prince during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum, London. (AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool)
John Stillwell
Britain's Prince William holds his son Prince George, with Queen Elizabeth II, right, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London, Saturday, June 13, 2015. Hundreds of soldiers in ceremonial dress have marched in London in the annual Trooping the Color parade to mark the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. The Trooping the Color tradition originates from preparations for battle, when flags were carried or "trooped" down the rank for soldiers to see. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tim Ireland
FILE- In this file photo dated Sunday, July 5, 2015, Britain's Prince William, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, their son Prince George walk with their daughter Princess Charlotte in a pram, during an official media event as they arrive for Charlotte's Christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal officials at Kensington Palace are urging all media organizations not to publish images of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, by some paparazzi photographers who are using increasingly dangerous tactics to snap images of the royals, which presents a risk “in a heightened security environment.’’ (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)
Matt Dunham
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England. ABC’s Lara Spencer has apologized for throwing some shade on Prince George taking ballet lessons. The “Good Morning America” host on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, said she “screwed up.” (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP, File)
Steve Parsons
This July 2021 photo issued by Kensington Palace on Wednesday July 21, 2021, shows Prince George whose eighth birthday is on Thursday July 22, 2021, in Norfolk, England. (The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)
Duchess of Cambridge
