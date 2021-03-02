Dutch bar owners, sex workers protest against virus lockdown

The Dutch government has pledged billions of euros in support to ailing businesses.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra sympathized with the bar owners.

“I understand their frustration. I think we all understand it very well,” he told reporters in The Hague. “But it’s not possible yet. That’s the way it is.”

The protests come amid growing lockdown fatigue not only in the Netherlands but across the European Union, where 531,000 people have died in the pandemic and governments are still attempting to rein in new infections while slowly ramping up the pace of vaccinations.

More than 1,000 people gathered in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, on Sunday demanding an end to pandemic restrictions that have left the tourism and hospitality sectors at a standstill for nearly four months. Marches to denounce COVID-19 restrictions also have been taking place in a scattered form across France and other countries.

The frustration also extends to Africa.

The Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurants Association of Kenya joined other federations Tuesday in protesting the country's nearly year-long nighttime curfew saying as many 160,000 Kenyans in the sector had lost their jobs.