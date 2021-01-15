Reports: Dutch govt resigning over child welfare scandal

The Netherlands is the third European country thrown into political uncertainty this week in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. In Estonia, the government resigned over a corruption scandal, while Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte’s administration is at risk of collapse after a small coalition party withdrew its support.

Rutte said earlier this week that his government would be able to keep taking tough policy decisions in the battle against the coronavirus even if it is in caretaker mode. The country already is in a tough lockdown until at least Feb. 9 and the government is considering imposing a curfew for the first time since the pandemic began amid fears about new, more contagious variants of the virus.

Rutte, who arrived at the historic Dutch parliament complex on his bicycle, told reporters he would comment after the meeting. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said, “People in the country expect us to do everything to tackle the crisis, regardless of the status of of the Cabinet.”

On Thursday, the leader of the Dutch opposition Labor Party stepped down because he was minister of social affairs in a governing coalition led by Rutte when the country’s tax office was running a tough policy of tracking down fraud with child welfare.