 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dutch data protection authority fines TikTok over privacy
0 Comments
AP

Dutch data protection authority fines TikTok over privacy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dutch data protection authority fines TikTok over privacy

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. A Dutch consumer organization is launching a 1.5 billion euro ($1.8 billion) claim against TikTok over what it alleges is unlawful harvesting of personal data of users of the popular video sharing platform. The Consumentenbond and a foundation called Take Back Your Privacy demanded Thursday, June 24, 2021 that TikTok pay damages to 1.2-1.6 million Dutch children who use the app.

 STF

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands' Data Protection Authority said Thursday it has fined TikTok 750,000 euros ($885,000) for not offering a privacy statement in Dutch, saying many children who use the popular video sharing app would be unable to understand the information.

The agency said that by not offering a Dutch-language privacy statement, “TikTok failed to provide an adequate explanation of how the app collects, processes and uses personal data.”

It said TikTok has some 3.5 million users in the Netherlands and that Dutch privacy law is “based on the principle that people must always be given a clear idea of what is being done with their personal data.”

The data protection authority said TikTok had “lodged an objection to the fine.” The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Last month, Dutch consumer group Consumentenbond said it was launching a 1.5 billion euro ($1.8 billion) claim against TikTok over what it alleges is unlawful harvesting of personal data from users.

The group and a foundation called Take Back Your Privacy demanded that TikTok pay damages to 1.2 million to 1.6 million Dutch children who use the app.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Missoula Tree Farm

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint
World

Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — A popular Chinese-Canadian singer, Kris Wu, has lost endorsement and other deals with at least 10 brands including Porsche and Bulgari after a teen-ager accused him of having sex with her while she was drunk.

+37
Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead
World

Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Rescue workers labored to deal with damage laid bare by receding water Saturday as the death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 160 and thoughts turned to the lengthy job of rebuilding communities devastated in minutes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News