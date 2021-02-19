 Skip to main content
Dutch finance minister's skating tweet lands him on thin ice
AP

  • Updated
Netherlands' Sven Kramer catches his breath after competing during the men's 5,000 meters race of the World Cup Speedskating at the Thialf ice arena in Heerenveen, northern Netherlands, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

 Peter Dejong

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch finance minister was on thin ice Friday for taking to a speed skating oval with one of the Netherlands' greatest Olympians.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra faced criticism Friday for breaching the country's tough coronavirus lockdown after posting a photo of himself on Twitter skating alongside Sven Kramer, the winner of four Winter Olympics gold medals in speed skating.

“Sport is incredibly nice and also healthy,” Hoekstra tweeted.

It is also currently banned at indoor venues such as the Thialf oval where Hoekstra skated.

“Indoor sports venues are shut, so this was not allowed,” Minister for Medical Care and Sport Tamara van Ark told reporters in The Hague.

Hoekstra quickly admitted he'd made a mistake.

“I should have kept my sneakers on and not donned my skates,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

