Dutch PM Rutte fights for his political life in tough debate

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following an election last month.

Rutte's conservative party, known by its Dutch acronym VVD, won the most seats in parliament in the vote, putting him in line to form his fourth governing coalition and possibly become the country's longest-serving prime minister.

That looked a long way off Thursday.

Negotiations halted a week ago after one of the two officials leading the coalition talks tested positive for COVID-19 and was photographed carrying notes laying out details of the talks.

Among the text was a line saying: “Position Omtzigt, function elsewhere.” That was a reference to popular lawmaker Peter Omtzigt of the Christian Democrat Appeal party, who has long been a thorn in the side of the government with his tough questions.

After the note was photographed, Rutte told reporters last week that he had not discussed Omtzigt in his coalition talks. But according to notes made by civil servants that were published Thursday, Rutte did talk about the lawmaker.