Dutch PM Rutte's conservatives see 4th straight election win

Party leaders took the first step Thursday by appointing two “scouts,” one from Rutte's VVD and a second from D66, to examine different parties' wish lists and investigate possible coalitions ahead of formal talks.

The VVD selected Senator Annemarie Jorritsma, while D66 chose Kajsa Ollongren, who was interior minister and deputy prime minister in Rutte's last Cabinet. They plan to start talks with party leaders Monday and write a report for the newly elected lawmakers ahead of their first sitting on March 31.

“In times of corona, it is of course important to form a new Cabinet as soon as possible.. that can get to work on the economic and social social recovery,” Jorritsma said, adding that she hopes it will be possible to form a new coalition before the summer.

Rutte’s victory had been widely predicted even though the election came just two months after his last coalition resigned over a scandal in which the country’s tax office wrongfully labeled thousands of families who claimed child welfare benefits as fraudsters.

The other big winner of the night was the far-right populist Forum for Democracy, which rose from two to eight seats after its flamboyant leader, Thierry Baudet, campaigned on a pledge to end the country's coronavirus lockdown.