Dutch PM's poll lead shrinks as election enters second day

Voting has been spread out over three days, starting Monday, with the first two days intended to allow people who are considered more vulnerable to the virus to vote in polling stations that aren't as busy as on normal election days.

In Amsterdam, a drive-thru voting station was set up at a conference center for cars and bicycles.

Sandra Neerbos, 49, took advantage of the early voting in The Hague. She said the most important issues to her are health care and security.

“I think it's important that the health care system is well handled because it has suffered major budget cuts,” she said.

The final day of voting is Wednesday and results are expected to begin rolling in after polling stations close at 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) and into Thursday.

Across the country, thousands of locations from churches to cinemas have been pressed into action as voting locations by officials seeking larger spaces to allow social distancing.

On Tuesday, staff at Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum were maneuvering voting booths into place near the museum's shop, which has been closed for months because of the tough coronavirus lockdown. Across a busy road, the city's Concert Gebouw set up booths under ornate chandeliers of the building's Mirror Hall.

The party that wins the most seats will be first in line to lead talks to form the next ruling coalition. If that is Rutte, and he succeeds in cobbling together a new government, he could become the country's longest-serving prime minister.

