EasyJet rejects bid offer as it seeks to raise more money

LONDON (AP) — British airline easyJet said Thursday it rejected an unsolicited takeover approach as it announced plans to raise another 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) from shareholders to shore up its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the company said its board had “unanimously" rejected the offer from an unnamed company, which according to widespread speculation in financial markets is thought to have come from rival Hungarian airline Wizzair.

Wizzair has yet to respond to questions on whether it was behind the offer.

EasyJet said that under the terms of the offer, its investors would have swapped their shares for new ones in the bidder. According to the board, the offer “fundamentally undervalued” easyJet.

“The potential bidder has since confirmed that it is no longer considering an offer for the company," the company said.

As well as detailing the offer for the company, easyJet said it wanted to raise money via a rights issue, under which existing shareholders are offered additional shares — in this case at a 36% discount to Wednesday's closing share price — in order to build up its resilience as passenger numbers remain low.