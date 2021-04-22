ECB leaves interest rates, pandemic stimulus unchanged

She said the risks were “on the downside” in the short term and that bank stood ready “to adjust all its instruments” if the situation calls for it. Longer term, risk are “more balanced” and progress in ramping up vaccination was “encouraging.” Europe's vaccine rollout has lagged that in the US and the UK.

Bank officials have stressed that any jump in inflation would be the result of one-time factors such as the withdrawal of pandemic tax breaks and comparisons with an earlier period of very low oil prices — and not a reason to withdraw any of its efforts to keep credit cheap for companies, governments and consumers. Inflation in the eurozone was an annual 1.3% in March. The bank’s goal is close to but below 2%.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has taken a similar view, saying that price increases later this could be due to temporary factors and that the Fed would not begin raising rates until the recovery in jobs in hiring was “effectively complete” and that inflation appears “on track to run moderately above 2% for some time.”