Economy, not Serbia, dominates Kosovo election campaign

Kosovo's ethnic Serb minority automatically gets 10 seats in parliament, and typically has played a kingmaker role in any Cabinet putting together the required majority of 61 seats.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has urged Kosovo Serbs to take part in the election and advised them to vote for the Serbian list of candidates, which is strictly controlled by Belgrade.

The Democratic Party of Kosovo, PDK, which is led by former leaders of the wartime Kosovo Liberation Army, also is likely to play a major role in the election.

The party's former leaders, ex-president Hashim Thaci and ex-parliament speaker Kadri Veseli, are on trial at an international war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands. They are facing war crimes and other charges for their time as guerrilla leaders during the war that killed more than 10,000 people.

European Union-sponsored talks on normalizing ties between Serbia and its former province stalled again last year after talks brokered by the White House summit and Brussels. Resuming the talks has not figured high on any party’s agenda ahead of the election. Hoti repeated Kosovo's condition for any deal, saying Serbia must recognize Kosovo as a separate country.

“There’s no other choice than mutual recognition between the two countries,” he said.