Egypt races to dislodge giant vessel blocking Suez Canal

The Ever Given was involved in an accident in northern Germany in early 2019, when the freighter ran into a small ferry that was moored on the Elbe river in the port city of Hamburg. No passengers were aboard the ferry at the time and there were no injuries, but the collision caused serious damage to the boat.

Hamburg prosecutors opened an investigation of the freighter’s captain and pilot on suspicion of endangering shipping traffic, but shelved it in March 2020 for lack of evidence, spokeswoman Liddy Oechtering told The Associated Press on Friday.

Pilots from Egypt's Suez Canal Authority board transiting ships to guide them through the narrow canal, but the the ship’s captain retains ultimate authority over the vessel, according to shipping experts.

Oechtering also could not say what the investigation had determined the cause of the 2019 crash was, but officials at the time suggested that strong winds may have blown the slow moving freighter into the ferry.

The United States offered to join efforts to free the vessel, a move welcomed by the Suez Canal Authority. The authority also said it received other offers to assist in the ongoing operation. It did not specify what kind of assistance was offered.

