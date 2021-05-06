Egyptian, Turkish officials end talks with no clear progress

CAIRO (AP) — With no clear progress, Egyptian and Turkish officials concluded Thursday two days of talks in Cairo aimed at resetting ties between the two regional powers. In a joint statement, both sides vowed to evaluate the outcome of their first round of consultations before agreeing on the next move.

Egypt and Turkey have been at loggerheads since the Egyptian military’s 2013 ouster of President Mohammed Morsi, an Islamist who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, a group supported by Turkey. Egypt has designated the Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

The talks were chaired by Hamdi Loza, Egypt’s deputy foreign minister, and his Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal. Diplomats from both countries said they had discussed bilateral relations and several regional issues, including the situation in Libya, Syria, Iraq, and the need to achieve peace and security in the eastern Mediterranean region. They hailed the deliberations as “frank” and “in-depth".

The joint statement did not provide any further details. Earlier, Egypt's Foreign Ministry described the talks as “exploratory discussions” to outline necessary steps towards the normalization of relations between Cairo and Ankara.