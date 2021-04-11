Electrical problem strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear facility

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's Natanz nuclear site suffered a problem Sunday involving its electrical distribution grid just hours after starting up new advanced centrifuges that more quickly enrich uranium, state TV reported. It was the latest incident to strike one of Tehran's most secure sites amid negotiations over the tattered atomic accord with world powers.

State TV quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear program, announcing the incident.

“Kamalvandi said fortunately the incident has not caused any human damage or contamination,” a state TV anchorwoman said. "The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

The word state television used in its report attributed to Kamalvandi in Farsi also can be used for “accident.”

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the civilian arm of its nuclear program, later published a statement using the same wording as the TV report, without elaborating. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors Iran's program, said it was “aware of the media reports,” but declined to comment.