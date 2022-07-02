Elon Musk says he met the pope

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose $44 billion bid to buy Twitter remains in limbo, used the social media platform to announce he had met with Pope Francis.

Musk used the @Pontifex handle in tweeting that he was “honored” to meet with Francis on Friday. He tweeted a photo showing Musk, Francis and four of Musk’s teenage children.

The Vatican didn’t announce the audience or provide any information about what was discussed.

Musk’s tweet followed one of a street scene in Venice. It suggested he might have had other stops on his tour.

Francis frequently meets with high-profile figures in strictly private audiences that are held in a reception room of the Vatican hotel where he lives.

A common talking point Pope Francis uses when meeting with corporate CEOs is to appeal for them to use wealth and technology to help the poorest while caring for God’s creation.

Read the full story here:

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0