 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Missoulian is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Rockin Rudy's
spotlight AP

Elon Musk says he met the pope

  • Updated
  • 0

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose $44 billion bid to buy Twitter remains in limbo, used the social media platform to announce he had met with Pope Francis.

Musk used the @Pontifex handle in tweeting that he was “honored” to meet with Francis on Friday. He tweeted a photo showing Musk, Francis and four of Musk’s teenage children.

The Vatican didn’t announce the audience or provide any information about what was discussed.

Musk’s tweet followed one of a street scene in Venice. It suggested he might have had other stops on his tour.

Francis frequently meets with high-profile figures in strictly private audiences that are held in a reception room of the Vatican hotel where he lives.

A common talking point Pope Francis uses when meeting with corporate CEOs is to appeal for them to use wealth and technology to help the poorest while caring for God’s creation.

Read the full story here:

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News