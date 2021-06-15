Emirates Air posts $5.5B loss as virus disrupts travel

Dubai, for example, has flung open its doors to tourists since last year and does not require quarantine upon arrival. This in part, has kept it on the red list for travel for U.K. residents and those in the United States. Neighboring Abu Dhabi, however, has taken a far more cautious approach and even requires negative coronavirus test results or proof of vaccination for people driving from Dubai before entry.

For nearly eight weeks last year starting in March, Emirates was forced to ground all passenger flights amid a temporary closure of airports across the United Arab Emirates, including transit flights through Dubai — the hub for Emirates and the world’s busiest airport for international travel.

“We have been tested in our ability to deal with this unforeseen situation, but we have emerged out of it tougher,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The carrier said that despite its financial losses, it remains committed to its order booking for 200 new aircraft as part of its “long-standing strategy of operating a modern and efficient fleet.”

The airline, known worldwide for its luxury first-class cabins, quality service and modern aircraft, received three new Airbus 380 aircraft over the past year and phased out 14 older aircraft. It now operates a fleet of 259 planes, including cargo.