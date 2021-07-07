England beats Denmark 2-1, reaches Euro 2020 final

Two of those semifinals losses — in 1990 and 1996 — were decided via a penalty shootout, with Southgate missing a crucial kick in one of them against Germany. And a shootout looked like where England and Denmark were headed until Raheem Sterling wriggled into the area down the right, cut inside and fell under the challenge of Mattias Jensen.

The contact looked minimal, and a video review was needed. After a brief wait that must have felt longer to England's fans, the decision stood.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel guessed the right way to block Kane’s penalty but the ball came back to the England captain, who reacted quickly to put it into the net from six yards out.

“I was fortunate to have it bounce back,” Kane said. “That’s football — sometimes it falls your way.”

Denmark’s players, whose emotionally charged run to the semifinals was powered by a resolve to win the title for Christian Eriksen after the midfielder's collapse on the field during the group stage, were almost on their knees by that point.

And Danish hopes of an equalizer were damaged by having to play with only 10 men for the second half of extra time after Jensen was forced off injured. Denmark had already used up its six substitutes by then.