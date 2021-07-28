England ends quarantine for vaccinated visitors from US, EU

LONDON (AP) — Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe will be able to enter England without quarantining starting next week, the U.K. government said Wednesday — a move welcomed by Britain’s ailing travel industry.

The British government said people who have received both doses of a vaccine approved by the FDA in the U.S. or the European Medicines Agency, which regulates drugs for the European Union and several other countries, will be able to take pre- and post-arrival coronavirus tests instead of self-isolating for 10 days.

There is one exception: France, which the U.K. has dubbed a higher risk because of the presence of the beta variant of the coronavirus. Visitors from France will continue to face quarantine when arriving in England.

Currently only people who have been vaccinated in Britain can skip 10 days of quarantine when arriving from most of Europe or North America.

The rule change takes effect at 4 a.m. U.K. time (0300 GMT) on Monday and applies to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will decide whether to follow suit.