Envoy protests mandated virus tests for foreigners in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Britain’s ambassador to South Korea on Thursday criticized South Korean health authorities for mandating coronavirus tests on all foreign workers in Seoul and a nearby province in a mass testing campaign that has triggered complaints about racial discrimination.

In video message posted on Twitter, Ambassador Simon Smith said his embassy has made it clear to South Korea’s national government that the measures in the greater capital area “are not fair, they’re not proportionate, nor are they likely to be effective.”

He said the embassy also raised the issue with South Korea’s National Human Rights Commission.

“However, my strong advice to all British workers in Seoul and the other areas affected is to follow the authorities’ requirements to take a test,” Smith said.

“The authorities have spelled out that if you fail to take the test in time, you could face a considerable fine.”

Long lines have snaked around designated testing centers in Seoul since Wednesday when the city government began necessitating tests for all foreign nationals employed in the city, regardless of their visa status or recent travel history. They could face fines of up to 2 million won ($1,770) if they fail to be tested until the end of March.