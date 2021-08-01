Epic swims: Dressel, McKeon take place among Olympic greats

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel finished off his gold rush at the Tokyo Olympics with two more dazzling swims. The guy who dreads all the attention won't be able to escape it now.

He's one of the greatest Olympians ever.

“I'm really glad to be done,” said the tattooed, 24-year-old Floridian, who captured his fourth and fifth gold medals of the Tokyo Games on Sunday.

Australia's Emma McKeon put her own remarkable stamp on the record book with a staggering haul of hardware.

McKeon won two more golds and became the first female swimmer — and second woman in any sport — to claim seven medals at one Olympics. Four of them were gold, the other three bronze.

“It’s going to take a little bit to sink in," said McKeon, a 27-year-old from Brisbane. "I’m very proud of myself.”

Dressel was perfect in the events he had a chance in, capping off his stunning week in the final race at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre by putting the Americans ahead to stay in the 4x100 medley relay on their way to a world record.