Equatorial Guinea's VP loses embezzlement appeal in France

PARIS (AP) — France’s top court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of Equatorial Guinea’s vice president for money laundering and embezzling millions of dollars in public money.

The ill-gotten gains are now to be returned to the central African country's population under a new French legal procedure that seeks to ensure the money doesn’t again fall into corrupt hands.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president, was originally convicted in 2017 by a Paris court. The court handed him a three-year suspended sentence, fined him 30 million euros and ordered property in France worth tens of millions of euros seized.

An appeals court upheld the conviction in 2020, and France’s Court of Cassation threw out Obiang’s final appeal this week, according to the anti-corruption groups that filed the original legal complaint against him 14 years ago.

Obiang claimed he has immunity from prosecution and didn’t appear for the French court proceedings. His lawyers challenged the jurisdiction of French courts in the case.