Eriksen to be fitted with implanted heart monitoring device

Denmark plays Belgium in its second Euro 2020 game on Thursday. The game will feature a minute’s applause for Eriksen in the 10th minute in honor of his No. 10 national team shirt.

”Today, we will enter the pitch against Belgium with Christian in our hearts and thoughts,” said Denmark captain Simon Kjaer in his first public statement since the incident. ”It gives us peace in our minds, which allows us to focus on the game of football. We will play for Christian, and as always for all of Denmark. That is the greatest motivation for us all.”

Kjaer, who is close friends with Eriksen and his family, was one of the first players to come to the midfielder’s aid after his collapse. He called it "a shock that will be part of me — part of all of us — forever.”

One of the doctors who helped treat Eriksen on the field told German media that the midfielder could speak and think clearly immediately after he was resuscitated with a defibrillator.

Jens Kleinefeld, who is a senior medical officer at UEFA, said the defibrillator was used after a few minutes of cardiac massage.