 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eruption on Spanish island could last 3 months, experts say
0 Comments
AP

Eruption on Spanish island could last 3 months, experts say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EL PASO, Canary Islands (AP) — The volcanic eruption on a Spanish island and its aftermath could last for up to 84 days, experts said Wednesday.

The Canary Island Volcanology Institute said it based its calculation on the length of previous eruptions on the archipelago, which like the latest eruption were followed by heavy lava flows and lasting seismic activity.

The institute reported that Tuesday night saw a strong increase in the number of smaller eruptions that hurl rocks and cinders high into the air on the island of La Palma, one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa.

Authorities say that dangers still lie ahead for residents, including earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain.

Since last Sunday’s eruption, powerful rivers of unstoppable lava — up to six meters (nearly 20 feet) high — have swallowed up 185 buildings, mostly homes in the countryside.

The lava now covers 154 hectares, according to the Volcanology Institute.

The lava flows were heading downhill toward the island’s more densely populated coast. Some 1,000 people were evacuated late Tuesday from the neighborhood of Todoque, on the shoreline, bringing the total number of evacuated people to around 6,000.

The meeting of the lava, whose temperature exceeds 1,000 degrees Celsius (more than 1,800 F), with a body of water could cause explosions and produce clouds of toxic gas.

Prompt evacuations have helped avoid any casualties from the eruption, though damage to homes, infrastructure and farmland is significant, officials say.

Emergency services on the island attempted late Tuesday to divert some of the lava by using front-loaders to clear a path for the molten rock to follow, hoping to steer it away from properties. Officials said they didn’t know if it would work.

The volcano has also been spewing out between 8,000 and 10,500 tons of sulfur dioxide — which also affects the lungs — every day, the Volcanology Institute said.

———

Barry Hatton contributed from Lisbon, Portugal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are there more floods?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Australia says France knew of 'grave' submarine concerns
World

Australia says France knew of 'grave' submarine concerns

  • Updated

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — France would have known Australia had “deep and grave concerns” that a submarine fleet the French were building would not meet Australian needs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday after the contract's cancellation set off a diplomatic crisis.

+19
Trudeau's election bet fails, but Tory rival might lose job
World

Trudeau's election bet fails, but Tory rival might lose job

  • Updated

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won his third straight election but failed to get the majority in Parliament he wanted, an outcome that threatened his Conservative rival with loss of his job after moving his party to the center and alienating its base.

+14
French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal
World

French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — France's foreign minister on Saturday denounced what he called the “duplicity, disdain and lies” surrounding the sudden rupture of France's lucrative contract to make submarines for Australia in favor of a U.S. deal and declared that a crisis is at hand among the Western allies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News