Estonia's Parliament fails to elect president in first round

Should even that body fail to elect the head of state, the vote would move back to Parliament and the process would start all over again. That’s what happened in 2016 when Kaljulaid was eventually elected by lawmakers after even the special electoral body couldn’t come up with a result.

Karis was seen as having a good chance of being elected because Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ Reform Party and the Center Party — which make up Estonia’s center-right coalition government with a total of 59 seats at the Riigikogu — endorsed him earlier this month.

The two parties praised Karis' solid academic background, including heading the University of Tartu, Estonia’s main academic institution, and his understanding of Estonian society.

Two of the opposition parties, the Social Democrats and the conservative Fatherland, also indicated reasonable support for Karis, while the populist right-wing EKRE party, also in opposition, indicated it wouldn't support him after the party failed to register its own proposed candidate into the election.

The prime minister holds most the power in Estonia, a European Union and NATO member of 1.3 million people, while the role of the president is largely ceremonial — including representing the nation abroad and acting as a domestic opinion leader.

But the president's powers include being the supreme commander of Estonia’s armed forces, formally appointing government members, signing laws to make them valid. The president also has the authority to veto laws.

