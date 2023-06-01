spotlight Ethiopian priests on a quest to recreate ancient manuscripts VideoElephant Jun 1, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Armed with a bamboo ink pen and a steady hand, Ethiopian Orthodox priest Zelalem Mola carefully copies text in the ancient Ge'ez language from a religious book onto a goatskin parchment. This painstaking task is preserving an ancient tradition, all the while bringing him closer to God, says the 42-year-old. Ethipian priests are on a mission to recreate ancient religious manuscripts, something they call a disappearing tradition. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Lvs Nation-world Ethiopia Philology Christianity Libraries Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Dashcam video captures driver escaping a wildfire in Canada This dashcam video captured the moment a motorist escaped a wildfire in Nova Scotia, Canada. Elephant who lost foot in a snare trap walks again thanks to a prosthetic An elephant who lost his foot in a snare trap was rescued in Cambodia and is now walking again thanks to a prosthetic. Fans around the world flock to pay tribute to Tina Turner Fans have flocked to the home of Tina Turner to lay flowers and candles in memory of the legendary singer, while a host of public figures – fr… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video City of Missoula clears Russell Bridge campsites, asks residents to vacate area Firefighters in east Canada battle 'unprecedented' blazes Firefighters in east Canada battle 'unprecedented' blazes 'We can't trust them': Anti-Russia sentiment grows in Finland 'We can't trust them': Anti-Russia sentiment grows in Finland Survey: Top five states with the most confrontational drivers Survey: Top five states with the most confrontational drivers