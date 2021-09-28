EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.

Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties faced by ethnically divided Cyprus, which she said has the most asylum applications among all EU nations relative to its population. She also visited a migrant reception center on the outskirts of the Cypriot capital of Nicosia.

“We have faced...a lot of challenges in our relations with Turkey. Now, we are in a situation where these relations are ... being better," Johansson said after talks with Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris.