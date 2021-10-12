 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EU announces cuts in Baltic catches of herring, cod
0 Comments
AP

EU announces cuts in Baltic catches of herring, cod

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union imposed cuts in catches of cod and herring in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday, to make sure both threatened stock and the region's fishing fleet have a chance of survival.

The sea off several of the EU's northern member states has been suffering from pollution, high water temperatures and too many vessels chasing too few fish over the past years, pushing EU ministers to impose some tougher measures.

Under the measures catches for Western cod, once abundant, will be cut by 88% next year while Eastern Baltic cod will be kept at a highly reduced level, down 70% compared with two years ago.

Western herring will be cut in half for the second year running and Central herring was cut by 45%.

“The decisions reached are difficult, but necessary, so that the Baltic Sea can remain the source of livelihood,” said EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius.

Some quotas for other stocks were increased.

The top fishing nations in the Baltics are Finland, Sweden and Poland.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Demi Lovato: The term alien is offensive to extraterrestrials

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
World

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

  • Updated

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.

+4
Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers
World

Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers

  • Updated

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian police on Saturday arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as a suspect days after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of yearlong demonstrations by tens of thousands of farmers against contentious agriculture laws in northern India, a police officer said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News