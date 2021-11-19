 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EU awaits counterproposals from UK in Brexit standoff

  • 0

BRUSSELS (AP) — Another week of Brexit negotiations still left the European Union awaiting a firm counterproposal from the United Kingdom on Friday to ease a standoff over how to deal with the country's departure from the bloc.

Both sides are fighting over differences in how to regulate trade in Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K. but also belongs to the EU's huge single market in a Byzantine deal that proved essential in the Brexit divorce negotiations.

Both sides recognize that deal is far from perfect and have been negotiating how to improve the movement of goods to Northern Ireland from Britain without giving London unfettered backdoor passage to the market of the 27-nation EU.

While EU Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic said there was a “change in tone” for the better in London, he added that last month's EU compromise proposal to cut down on red tape between Britain and Northern Ireland needed to be reciprocated.

“It is essential that the recent change in tone now leads to joint tangible solutions,” he said after meeting with his UK counterpart, David Frost.

People are also reading…

“We have not yet made substantive progress,” on such things as customs and checks on animal transports, acknowledged Frost.

They will meet again in London next week.

Negotiations have dragged on for a month, with Britain threatening to suspend parts of the legally binding divorce agreement between the two sides if no solution is found soon. Frost said triggering an emergency break clause known as Article 16 remains a real possibility.

“If we can’t safeguard positions on the problems in Northern Ireland through negotiations, then Article 16 safeguards are there as well,” he said.

Article 16 lets either side suspend portions of the Brexit agreement in extreme circumstances. A move by Britain to use it would trigger EU retaliation and could spiral into a trade war between the 27-nation bloc and its increasingly estranged former member.

Northern Ireland is part of the U.K. and shares a border with EU member Ireland. Under the Brexit deal agreed before the U.K. left the EU at the end of 2020, it remains inside the bloc’s tariff-free single market for goods to ensure there is an open border on the island of Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.

That has created a new customs border in the Irish Sea for goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K., even though they are part of the same country.

It also has brought red tape for businesses and angered Northern Ireland’s British Unionists, who say the checks undermine Northern Ireland’s place in the U.K. and destabilize the delicate political balance on which peace rests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill

LONDON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population.

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of violins, violas and double basses sounded at Venezuela’s military academy Saturday, then woodwinds, brass and percussion gradually joined in — and thousands of musicians, mostly children and adolescents, were playing with a single goal: setting the record as the world’s largest orchestra.

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.

Watch Now: Related Video

A look at the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years from around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News