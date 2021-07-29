EU calls for action to beef up Lithuania's Belarus border

“I call on all of you to contribute to this effort as a matter of priority,” Johansson said.

She said 35 officers from the EU's border and coast guard agency, Frontex, have now been deployed to Lithuania and four to EU neighbor Latvia, which also borders Belarus. More workers are due to be sent to help with border surveillance. Frontex is also providing equipment, including fingerprint scanners.

Johansson said the commission stands ready to provide 12 million euros ($14.3 million) to help meet urgent migrant reception and asylum processing needs, and that Lithuania can also benefit from other material aid including temporary shelter from the EU’s civil protection mechanism.

A commission team is to visit Lithuania to study ways to boost surveillance along its entire border with Belarus.

Lithuanian authorities believe most of the people attempting to enter the country traveled to the Belarus capital of Minsk on one of the four weekly flights from Iraq, which carry up to 500 passengers each.

In the letter, sent Wednesday, Johansson said the EU has been in contact with the Iraqi government “to better control flights to Belarus and readmit Iraqi nationals who want to return voluntarily or have no right to international protection.”