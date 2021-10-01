EU chief prosecutor accuses Slovenia of justice interference

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief prosecutor accused member nation Slovenia on Friday of interfering in the EU’s justice system and raised concerns about whether the trade bloc’s budget is protected from fraud or corruption.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office began work in June with the aim of independently investigating crimes against the EU budget, such as corruption and serious cross-border value added tax fraud. Slovenia is alone among the EU's 27 members in refusing to name two prosecutors to the agency.

“The fact that a member state is interfering with the proper functioning of an EU judicial institution sets a very dangerous precedent,” Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi told EU lawmakers. She said that Slovenia’s failure to nominate prosecutors to the agency she leads has left “a prosecution gap in the EPPO zone.”

Prime Minister Janez Jansa said in July that the procedure for appointing the delegates in Slovenia “was not carried out correctly.” He said that only two candidates were proposed for the posts, “even though several candidates came forward.”

Jansa accused his country’s own justice system of moving too slowly on fraud and corruption.