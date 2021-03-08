EU commission 'surprised' by Belgium's travel ban extension

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission expressed its astonishment Monday following a decision by Belgian authorities to prolong a ban on all non-essential travel as part of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU’s executive arm had previously warned six member states including Belgium that their travel-limiting measures aimed at slowing down the pace of new infections could undermine the principle of free travel within the 27-member bloc and the single market.

“We have received answers to our letters to member states, from Germany, Belgium and Finland,” said Christian Wigand, the commission spokesman in charge of justice, equality and rule of law. “As far as Belgium is concerned, we have been surprised to read in the press a new prolongation of the ban on travel on Friday, while it was not mentioned in the letter to the commission we received the day before.”

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s government introduced the ban at the end of January, first extended it until April 1 and further extended it last week until April 18 to cover the next school holidays.