EU commission urges member states to speed up vaccination

Despite the relatively slow start of vaccination campaigns across the the bloc amid delays in the production of shots, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas expressed confidence the targets are “totally feasible," especially as he expects more vaccines to be authorized soon.

“By the end of Q1, Europe will have an impressive quantity of doses that can be deployed across the European Union," he said.

According to health commissioner Stella Kyriakides, 400,000 EU citizens have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. She said the commission is also working with member states to allow a vaccination certificates program to be quickly implemented across the bloc.

The European Commission has been weighing a Greek proposal to issue vaccination certificates to help get travelers to their vacation destinations more quickly and avoid another disastrous summer for Europe’s tourism sector. But Kyriakides said for now such certificates would only be used for medical purposes — for instance to monitor the possible adverse effects of vaccines.