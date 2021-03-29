EU commissioner stresses need for solidarity on migration

“We strongly deny that the Greek coast guard has been ever involved in pushbacks. Greece is fully adhering to international and European law,” Mitarachi said. “But at the same time, we need to be clear that countries have borders, and there are rules and regulations how the competent authorities must exercise and execute their constitutional obligations to protect the borders of the country.”

Mitarachi said Greece’s border protection was costing smuggling networks “tens of millions of euros ... and that could have played a role in the kind of fake news we hear about the coast guard.”

Johansson said the protection of borders and of fundamental rights "goes hand in hand, it’s not a contradiction.”

Mitarachi said reports were investigated and that so far no specific case had come to light that proved a pushback.

Asked however about such allegations raised by the UN refugee agency, Johansson said she was “very concerned about the UNHCR reports, and there are some specific cases that I really think need to be looked into closer.”

The commissioner said “Greek authorities can do more when it comes to investigate these alleged pushbacks.”