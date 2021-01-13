EU court opinion leaves Facebook more exposed over privacy

"The lead data protection authority cannot be deemed as the sole enforcer of the GDPR in cross-border situations, and must, in compliance with the relevant rules and time limits provided for by the GDPR, closely cooperate with the other data protection authorities concerned," the opinion said.

Facebook interpreted it as a victory.

“We are pleased that the Advocate General has reaffirmed the value and principles of the one-stop-shop mechanism, which was introduced to ensure the efficient and consistent application of GDPR,” said Associate General Counsel Jack Gilbert. "We await the Court’s final verdict.”

Privacy advocates and experts, however, said the advice could change how data privacy cases are handled, by taking the pressure off a single watchdog.

Johnny Ryan, a senior fellow at the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, said Bobek is signalling that Ireland’s privacy watchdog “can no longer use its status as lead authority for Google, Facebook, etc. to hold up enforcement of the GDPR across the EU.”