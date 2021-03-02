EU court: Poland's judicial rules could violate EU law

“The (EU) court has put limits on political power,” said attorney Marcjanna Debska. “It refers not only to the regulations but also to the political situation and that means that the court can clearly see what is going on in Poland."

Opposition Civic Platform party leader Borys Budka said the verdict was the “triumph of law over lawlessness.”

But some ruling Law and Justice party members saw the court's decision as an intrusion into a sovereign EU nation's legal system. Lawyer Krystyna Pawlowicz, criticized the verdict, saying it has “no legal basis and goes against Poland's legal system.”

The ruling was in response to a query by Poland's top administrative court to the European court regarding a complaint by some judges. The Polish judges said the new regulations stripped them of the right to appeal a decision rejecting them as candidates for the Supreme Court.

Based on Tuesday’s ruling, Poland’s Supreme Administrative Court can now review the appeals by the five judges, who are not government loyalists. In the process, it is likely to rule that the entire appointment procedure was flawed and ineffective.

Some said the court's decision backed up several previous warnings from EU bodies to Poland about following the bloc's rule of law.