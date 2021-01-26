EU demands that vaccine makers honor their commitments

The official shrugged off the Pfizer delays, but said the AstraZeneca delays “are much more important” and have “higher stakes” because of the sharply reduced volume over the whole quarter.

“The idea of pre-orders was to get financing to the companies ... and ensure stock for the moment of approval. That’s why there is such big disappointment.”

The European Medicines Agency is scheduled to review the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine Friday and its approval is hotly anticipated. The AstraZeneca vaccine is already being used in Britain and has been approved for emergency use by half a dozen countries, including India, Pakistan, Argentina and Mexico.

Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency, acknowledged concerns across the continent and said the agency was working closely with COVID-19 vaccine makers to consider different manufacturing options to boost production.

“We very much hope these will be short-lived,” she said of the delays.

She said there were only limited options for the EMA to increase capacity, namely, ensuring that new manufacturing sites can be made available “as soon as possible once the country has validated the supply.”