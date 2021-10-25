EU drug regulator OKs booster doses of Moderna's COVID shot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency said Monday that a booster dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine “can be considered" in people aged 18 and above.

In a statement, the EU drug regulator said its analysis had shown that a third dose given of Moderna's vaccine — which is usually given in a two-dose schedule — at least six months after the second dose, led to an increase in antibody levels in adults whose levels were waning. The booster dose consists of half the dose normally given to adults.

The EMA said that currently available data suggest the incidence of side effects is similar to what is observed following the second dose of Moderna's vaccine, which is known to cause temporary heart and chest inflammation in a small number of people.

“At national level, public health bodies may issue official recommendations on the use of booster doses, taking into account the local epidemiological situation,” the agency said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the EMA said booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech could also be considered. It also recommended a third dose of vaccines for people with compromised immune systems.