EU eyes visa retaliation to halt migrant influx from Belarus

“He is trying to destabilize the European Union by bringing in migrants, and facilitating them, and pushing them into the European Union,” Johansson told reporters as she announced the visa proposal. “This is a way for Lukashenko to also earn money.”

“He is actually deceiving people to pay a lot of money just to be trapped and tricked,” she said, citing reports from the EU’s police and border agencies. Migrants are put up at a “very nice hotel in Minsk,” she said, and helped to the border, but then get trapped when they can’t enter the EU.

But the commission is also concerned about developments along the Polish border. The government wants to extend its state of emergency there for another 60 days. Johansson will travel to Warsaw on Thursday for talks with Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski.

Around 1,400 people who entered Poland without authorization are being held in guarded centers for foreigners. The nationalist government alleges that some migrants have ties to terrorist and criminal groups and pose a security threat.

Polish authorities are also sending text messages to mobile phones in the border area. “The Polish border is sealed. BLR (Belarus) authorities told you lies. Go back to Minsk! Don’t take any pills from Belarusian soldiers. https://tiny.pl/9rq4b,” the messages read.