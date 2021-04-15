EU faces criticism over declining Ukrainian leader's invite

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union faced questions Thursday about its commitment to Ukraine in times of need after the president of the EU's executive commission's president turned down an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the 30th anniversary celebration of the country's independence.

Zelenskyy invited Europe Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to travel to Ukraine in August. Her Cabinet chief, Bjoern Seibert, wrote to decline under his own signature, citing von der Leyen's heavy schedule at that time. The letter of reply was leaked to journalists.

European Commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer said the letter had not yet been sent to Ukrainian authorities. He said it should have been signed by von der Leyen but was written while she was abroad as part of a trip to Turkey and Jordan.

“Now, of course, the president herself will sign the reply that she would like to address to the Ukrainian president," Mamer said.

Ukraine's foreign minister said Thursday that the country is looking for stronger backing from the West as Russian troops are amassing near its eastern border and fighting with Russia-backed separatists is intensifying.