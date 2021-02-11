EU hopeful for firm economic growth despite virus challenges

Gentiloni conceded though that the virus is posing major economic and social challenges. “None of the member states is expected return in 2022 to the growth path projected before the crisis. In 2022, GDP in the EU and the euro-area will remain about 4% below what pre-pandemic forecasts had projected,” he said.

He also noted that much would depend on the way the coronavirus is handled. If restrictions are prolonged, the risk posed by new variants rises and confidence is subdued, "growth in 2021 would remain limited to 2%.” But if vaccines are distributed earlier than expected and halt the spread of COVID-19 then growth might increase by a further 1% of GDP.

Despite the slightly upbeat nature of the new forecasts, the eurozone countries are predicted to lag China and the U.S. in bouncing back from the worst of the pandemic.

A winter wave of coronavirus infections around Europe has meant new restrictions on travel and business activity, although companies in some sectors such as manufacturing have been better able to adjust than services businesses like hotels and restaurants.

On the impact of Britain's departure from the EU with a limited trade agreement, Gentiloni noted that it “implies an output loss of around 0.5 percentage points of GDP until the end of 2022 for the EU, and some 2.2 percentage point loss for the U.K. in the same period.”

