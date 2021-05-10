EU insists dispute with AstraZeneca is only contractual

De Keersmaecker confirmed that the Commission did not exercise the option to buy an additional 100 million doses on the basis of the current agreement it sealed with the company.

“But I can't tell you about the future at this stage," he said. “What remains important is that we receive the delivery of the ordered doses."

AstraZeneca’s contract with the EU, which was signed by the Commission on behalf of the member countries last August, foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among member countries, with an option for a further 100 million.

The British-Swedish drugmaker had hoped to deliver 80 million doses of that in the first quarter of 2021, but only 30 million were sent. According to the Commission, the company is now set to provide 70 million doses in the second quarter, rather than the 180 million it had promised.

“What we are now doing in our court case before the Brussels court, is to make sure that we can obtain the delivery of doses we are entitled to," de Kersmaecker said.

The legal dispute has eroded the relationship between AstraZeneca and the EU, which reinforced its partnership with Pfizer-BioNTech last week by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses of their vaccine through 2023.

The European Commission currently has a portfolio of 2.6 billion doses from half a dozen companies.

