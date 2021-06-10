EU lawmakers say Morocco put children's lives at risk

In the nonbinding resolution, they urged Spain and Morocco to work closely together to allow for the repatriation of the children to their families, acting in the best interests of the child and respecting national and international law.

The Associated Press and other media witnessed several incidents in which the Spanish authorities in Ceuta sent many migrants who did make it in back to Morocco, including a lot of children. Human rights organizations say those actions are illegal.

The resolution suggested that Moroccan authorities were complicit in transporting the minors. It said that “most of the children were wrongly led to believe that star footballers were playing in a match with free entrance in the city of Ceuta, and that they were on a school excursion.”

No evidence was provided by the parliament. AP has been unable to independently verify whether this was true and Moroccan authorities have repeatedly rejected those claims.

The EU lawmakers also expressed regrets about the damage to ties with a near neighbor who has a good track record of cooperation with the 27-nation bloc on trade, counter-terrorism and drug trafficking.