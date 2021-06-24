EU leaders defend LGBT rights amid concern over Hungary law

It's also taken center stage at Europe's premier international soccer tournament, where the continent's governing soccer body UEFA rejected host city Munich’s plans to display rainbow colors during a match between Germany and Hungary at the European Championship on Wednesday evening.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, who is openly gay, said the Hungarian law further stigmatizes homosexuals and should be fought.

“The most difficult thing for me was to accept myself when I realized that I was in love with this person of my sex," Bettel said. “It was hard to say to my parents, hard to say to my family. ... We have a lot of young people who do suicide because they do not accept themselves, how they are."

In their coordinated messages on Twitter, several EU leaders wrote that "hate, intolerance and discrimination have no place in our Union. That’s why, today and every day, we stand for diversity and LGBTI equality so that our future generations can grow up in a Europe of equality and respect.”

Many attached a letter to their tweets addressed to European Council President Charles Michel, who hosted their summit, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who also took part in the meeting.